In these first 12 rounds Serie A were made throughout 27 goals in the minutes of recovery beyond the 90th minute, which represent the 9% of the achievements of this tournament.

During the8th day the record of the goals scored in the final injury time has been set, that is 7.

Inter And Udinese are the teams that have earned the most points thanks to the goals scored in the final injury time (LAWS).

L’Udinese it is also the team that scored the most in injury time (LAWS)unlike the Verona who has suffered more networks than all (LAWS).

