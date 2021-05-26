The Warsaw Chopin Airport did not confirm the version of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko that Europe refused to accept the Ryanair after reports of the mining of the liner. The press service of the air harbor told the BBC Russian Service that they did not receive such a request.

“Last Sunday, Chopin Airport did not receive a request for consent to an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius. Our services are always ready for such a development of events, “- said the representative of the airport. According to him, if a corresponding request was received, Warsaw would accept the plane and provide all the necessary assistance.

Related materials Reached for heaven. The West imposes sanctions on Belarus due to the arrest of the founder of NEXTA. How does this threaten Russia?

Earlier, Lukashenka said that information about the mining of the Ryanair aircraft came from Switzerland. The crew, he said, consulted with the airline and the airport in Vilnius, but decided to land in Minsk. The President of Belarus also claims that neither Warsaw, nor Kiev, nor Lvov wanted to take the board.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry told Lente.ru that the country did not have any information about the threat of the plane being mined. “Therefore, there have been no statements from the Swiss authorities to the Belarusian authorities on this issue,” the diplomatic department said.

The Ministry of Transport of Belarus also stated earlier that the message about the threat of an explosion came on behalf of the Hamas soldiers. In their letter, they allegedly demanded that the European Union stop supporting Israel’s actions. Hamas, in turn, denied this information and said that the Belarusian government demonstrates archaic thinking.

A Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk on May 23 after reports of mining operations. A MiG-29 fighter was raised to escort the liner. The explosive device was not found on board; instead, the security forces detained the former editor-in-chief of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, who was on the plane.