Mayte is a very sweet dog, faithful and loyal to his human friend. Anderson Hidalgo is a musician and unfortunately faced a really difficult time, but thanks to love of his dogs, he managed to keep going. Despite the difficulties he always hoped to be able to make his dream come true.

One was posted on the web clip which just shows the little dog’s reaction when the boy needs a hug.

It all started when Anderson, not having the money for daily expenses, he decided to go and do the street musician. It stopped at a traffic light and began singing and playing his instrument.

He was hoping someone would stop by give him some money or just to tell him it was good boy, but obviously it didn’t go as he hoped. People did look the other way and they went away.

The boy was in pieces. He just wanted to have the awards he hoped. When Mayte realized this, he immediately intervened for console him. It has hugged very tightly and he never gave up.

The viral clip of Mayte and her human friend

Wara Ricoo is the woman who filmed the whole scene. He was on the balcony of his home and on seeing that exciting moment, he decided to get off to understand what was happening. He also got Anderson up to his house.

The girl also when she understood the situation that the musician was living, decided to help him. He wanted to bring his two dogs, Mayte and Negrita to the vet for a checkup. Luckily they were both in good conditions.

In addition, it has also opened a page Instagram for Anderson. Its history has become so much viral on the web, which in a few days has gotten more than 14 thousand followers.

Fortunately, a few days ago, something very special also arrived. The musician has signed a contract with the record company Music Global Entertainment. After so much for this boy and his dogs, the happy ending that everyone was hoping for.