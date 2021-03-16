CHARLOTTE HORNETS 122 – 116 SACRAMENTO KINGS

Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward scored 26 and 25 points respectively, and the Hornets beat the Kings for their fourth straight win. The Hornets (20-18), who are second in the Southeast Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference, they were losing all the way until Hayward made the deciding play in the absence of 1:33 minutes until the end of regulation time. Hayward forced a steal, took a forward-facing pass from Rozier, and landed a dominant two-handed dunk on De’Aaron Fox, putting the pandemic-restricted crowd of approximately 3,000 to their feet in the Spectrum Center bleachers. by Charlotte. The franchise player He was also fouled on the play and made the free kick to give Charlotte her first lead of the game. with a partial of 113-111. Buddy Hield quickly tied the game with the Kings’ basket, but Rozier responded with a huge triple from the left wing to put the Hornets definitely ahead with 54 seconds to go. Three seconds later, the Kings (15-24) missed reserve center Bismack Biyombo and he missed both free throws. But Biyombo quickly redeemed himself on the other end of the court by blocking Fox on a drive to the basket with 34 seconds left. Rozier and Hayward secured victory with a pair of free throws each that they scored. LaMelo Ball had 16 points and 4 assists, while the Hornets’ reserves outscored the Sacramento team 42-22.. Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds, which put him in front of the Sacramento team’s inside game. The Kings had 56% from the field goal and scored 68 points in the paint, but in the end they could not get the decisive goals or make their best defense.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 122 – 133 MILWAUKEE BUCKS

New display of individual play by Giannis Antetokounmpo who contributed his third consecutive triple-double and led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over the Wizards. Antetokounmpo’s contribution of 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists allowed the Bucks (25-14) win the fourth consecutive game and remain third in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half behind the Nets (27-13), who are second. The Bucks walked away late after letting a 26-point lead in the third quarter be reduced to five in the middle of the fourth quarter. When the Wizards got closer to seven in the final minutes, Antetokounmpo scored four points to make it again a game with a final 10-plus lead. Antetokounmpo combined for 64 points, 26 rebounds and 21 assists in the two-game series played in Washington. He also had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the first triple-double of a streak of three in a row when the Bucks faced the Knicks last week. Antetokounmpo became the third player this season with a triple-double in three straight games, joining Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler. His seventh 30-point career triple-double outpointed the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by the most in team history, and he is the first Bucks player to have three triple-doubles in a row. Kris Middelton bounced back from a five-shot start, finishing with 23 pointswhile Brook Lopez added 22 points, as did the other two Bucks players who broke the 20 mark. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points after sitting down Saturday to rest his left knee where he felt discomfort. Westbrook had 23 points and 17 assists, a season-high in that facet of the game, but the Wizards lost the fourth straight game. In addition, Raúl Neto played 20 minutes as a reserve for the Wizards and contributed 6 points.

DETROIT PISTONS 99 – 109 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

BROOKLYN NETS 117 – 112 NEW YORK KNICKS

Again, the combination of Kyrie Irving and James Harden made the difference in favor of the Brooklyn Nets, who beat the Knicks in the New York derby. Irving was in charge of being the top scorer with 34 points, while Harden achieved his 10th triple-double of the season with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists.. Harden’s presence on the Nets, who has only been with the Brooklyn team for two months, has already made them one of the best in the league. The victory left the Nets 7-6, two months later, since Harden arrived, they are 20-7, including 19-4 when at least two of the three stars that the team has assembled play, which now is with the loss of Kevin Durant due to injury. Jeff Green scored 20 points and the Nets won for the thirteenth time in the last 14 games they have played, 12 of them without the presence of Durant, who suffers a left hamstring strain. Nets coach Steve Nash presented Harden with the February Eastern Conference Player of the Month award before the game. The Nets had 63% shooting from the field in the first half, the highest so far this season. While the Brooklyn team continues to prepare for Blake Griffin, their latest acquisition during the All-Star Weekend break. Nash said that there is no rush for Griffin to start playing and instead they want him to do so when he is fully fit and under injury protocol after a serious injury to his left knee. Julius Randle, with a double-double of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists, ended up again at the forefront of the Knicks attack (20-20), who since they returned from the All-Star Game have faced Bucks and Nets (with individual losses) and the Sixers await them as their next rival. RJ Barrett reached 23 points, while Immanuel Quickley, who started for the first time as a starter, stood out with 21 points, which were not enough to avoid defeat. The Nets held an 18-point lead late in the third quarter, but the Knicks dropped to 115-112 after a Randle dunk and then recovered the ball when New York team coach Tom Thibodeau successfully challenged a foul. Barrett with 7.7 seconds left. The Knicks won the jump by two, but Randle was whistled steps and Harden closed it with two free throws. An irate Randle tried to approach the umpires after the game was over and several Knicks players had to come off the bench to stop the All-Star player.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 99 – 109 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

The Mavericks only five free throws in the loss to the Clippers and Luka Doncic was very critical at a press conference: “I’m not going to say anything.” Check the chronicle here.

DENVER NUGGETS 121 – 106 INDIANA PACERS

Nothing changes in the game for the Nuggets, who, thanks to another new double-double from Nikola Jokic, managed to get back on track to win by beating the Pacers. Jokic imposed his class in all facets of the game and showed it by scoring his 35th double-double of the season, with 34 points and 14 rebounds, in addition to giving 5 assists, recovering 4 balls and putting 1 block in 34 minutes who was in the field. Michael Porter Jr. also consolidates his offensive game and together with forward Will Barton they scored 20 points each for Denver, who completed a great fourth period that opened the way to victory. Jamal Murray still hasn’t gotten his best wrist touch back, but he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists that also added to the win that allowed the Nuggets to go 23-16. the second best in the Northwest Division and fifth in the Western Conference by beating the Portland Trail Blazers (22-16), who rested. Facundo Campazzo was left without scoring, despite the fact that he played 22 minutes in which he missed all three shots from the field he made, without going to the personnel line. But, yes, he captured 3 rebounds, gave 6 assists and stole 2 balls. Malcom Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points and Justin Holiday had 19, but this time they failed to score the decisive goals in the fourth quarter when they ran out of strength after playing last night against the Suns. Domantas Sabonis was one rebound from having achieved a triple-double after contributing 10 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. The start of the game was delayed an hour because the Pacers were unable to fly from Phoenix to Denver until Monday afternoon. A snowstorm that officially dropped 70 centimeters at Denver International Airport closed the runways late Sunday morning. Four tracks reopened by mid-afternoon on Monday.

PHOENIX SUNS 122 – 99 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Good chemistry and production from Devin Booker and Chris Paul was the key to allowing the Suns to easily beat the Grizzlies and recover from last night’s surprise loss to the Pacers. This time it was the Suns who reached 122 points thanks to the 27 points that Booker scored. and the 18 that Paul contributed to win the series (2-1) of three games that this season have played against the Grizzlies. The Suns have won six of their last seven games and cut the Jazz lead (28-10) to two games as leaders of the Western Conference and the NBA. While they remained leaders of the Pacific Division with a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (25-13), who also won. Booker hit 10 of 19 shots from the field and surpassed his season average of 25 points per game, despite falling out of the fourth quarter as the game was already decided in favor of the Suns. Paul finished as the most effective player in the Suns attack, scoring 9 of 11 shots from the field and also distributed 7 assists.. Deandre Ayton added 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, which put him as the leader in the inside game, while Jae Crowder scored 14 points. The game was tight for most of the first half, but the Suns pulled away in the third quarter. Crowder hit a 3-pointer with seconds to go and gave Phoenix a 96-77 lead going into the fourth quarter, which left it all doomed. Memphis could never close the gap and placed its record at 17-19, despite Jonas Valanciunas adding a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds. What’s more, Grayson Allen added 15 points as reserve and Ja Morant also scored the same., but not enough to avoid defeat, the third in a row and the fourth in the last five games played.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 97 – 128 LOS ANGELES LAKERS

LeBron James left in the beating of the Lakers, who passed over a dominated Warriors from start to finish. Harrell, with 27 points, key. Check the chronicle here.