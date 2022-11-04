During the Iceberg show, a letter written by Alessia Pifferi from prison was shown: “I would love to go back”

Alessia Pifferi wrote a letter from the prison, broadcast live on TV yesterday, November 3, from the broadcast Iceberg of Telelombardia. The woman is accused of the death of her 18-month-old daughter. She left little Diana in the house alone for six long days.

She went to Leffe, to be with her partner, hiding from everyone that she had left the child in her cot, alone, without food and without water. When she got home after 6 days, she found her daughter now devoid of life and asked a neighbor for help.

Today Alessia Pifferi, from prison, tells of living a nightmare and says that no one can understand what she is going through. She is well aware of themedia fury against him and the news that emerged in the last few hours. The police have also opened investigations on the possible crime of child abuseafter a chat that emerged between the woman and a man she met on a dating site.

I feel empty and off both psychologically and in my heart, I miss my daughter to death and the pain is very strong and intense; every time I close my eyes I hope this whole situation is just a bad dream and instead I wake up in prison and my daughter is gone.

I used to cuckoo at Diana and we laughed like crazy and then after a while she fell asleep … I think I only know the pain, the suffering in my heart for this situation, and the trauma I am experiencing. I would love to go back if you could just get my daughter back with me.

Credit: corriere.it

In her long letter, Pifferi then spoke of many jobs that she was forced to do to bring food to the table. You also work in black. She wrote that she had done the cleaning, the babysitter, that she had assisted an elderly person also for company:

In the house there should be nothing missing in the fridge.

Today, 4 October, Alessia Pifferi will be heard in prison by the investigators. You will have to give explanations on the chat with the man and on the suspicious phrases concerning little Diana. Some rumors also talking about some photos of the little girl being chatted with several men.