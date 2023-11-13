Nobody can judge me: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Nobody can judge me, a 2011 film directed by Massimiliano Bruno, with Paola Cortellesi, Raoul Bova and Rocco Papaleo, will be broadcast. The film surprisingly won the Nastro d’Argento for best comedy, beating the two seasonal box office champions Benvenuti al Sud and Che bella giorno. Other actors include Anna Foglietta, Caterina Guzzanti, Massimiliano Bruno and Giovanni Bruno in his first film appearance. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Alice is 33 years old, has an entrepreneur husband, and a 9-year-old son, Filippo. A rather superficial, arrogant, unpleasant and racist woman, she lives in a luxurious villa in northern Rome which she manages with three foreign servants. Her life seems like a dream, but soon it turns out to be the exact opposite of her: her husband Pietro, an entrepreneur in the sanitary sector, suddenly dies in a car accident and her lawyer tells her that the man has left full of debt. From here the world collapses on Alice: she has to fire the servants and sell her house, after which she settles in a tiny apartment in the Quarticciolo, indicated to her by her former servant Aziz. The sale of the villa, however, is not enough to cover the debts and, if Alice does not pay the remaining exorbitant amount within 6 months, she will lose custody of Filippo.

However, the jobs that Alice finds are not enough to repay the remaining debt, so she decides to contact Eva, a very brazen and unscrupulous escort she met shortly before at her and Pietro’s anniversary. Alice’s goal is to earn a lot of money in a short time. So, she embarks on a career as an escort, guided by Eva: after a certain initial embarrassment, the method begins to work and Alice, under the pseudonym of Morena, begins to gain satisfaction from the idea of ​​being able to repay the debt quickly and not lose Filippo . Meanwhile, her relationship with her new neighborhood improves, in the wake of her son finding them nice and pleasant.

In the neighborhood the woman meets Giulio, Aziz’s friend and manager of an internet point, and falls in love with him. However, Alice thinks that her profession as an escort could constitute a serious obstacle to their love story, so she chooses to hide the truth from him and tell him that she works as a sales assistant in a shop. The excuse seems to work, until Giulio discovers Alice and Eva at a stag party of one of her friends: feeling betrayed, he decides to leave her…

No One Can Judge Me : The cast

We have seen the plot of No One Can Judge Me, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Paola Cortellesi: Alice Bottini

Raoul Bova: Giulio

Rocco Papaleo as Lionello Frustace

Anna Foglietta: Eva / Fabiana

Giovanni Bruno: Philip

Hassani Shapi: Aziz

Valerio Aprea: Biagio

Caterina Guzzanti: Sofia

Pietro De Silva: Bompadre

Dario Cassini: Peter

Massimiliano Bruno: Francesco Graziani

Valerio Mastandrea: narrator; Eva’s client

Michela Andreozzi: Alice’s friend

Lillo: Enzo

Lucia Ocone: Tiziana

Edoardo Falcone: Andrea, sadomasochistic client

Awa Ly: Ababa

Raul Bolanos: Marcelo

Maurizio Lops: Bonetti

Riccardo Rossi: journalist “My greatest love”

Massimiliano Delgado: Denis

Edoardo Leo: man at the bar

Fausto Leali: himself

Massimiliano Vado: blond client

Remo Remotti: poet client

Stefano Fresi: Clown

Sergio Zecca: “Superman” customer

Carlo De Ruggieri: shy customer

Streaming and TV

Where to see Nobody Can Judge Me on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 13 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.