The president of the court asks the third and last witness of the morning, who appears with a mask, close-up glasses with blue frames and a large white shelf behind it, made to measure, full of books, a decoration such as had not been seen until now another equal in the festival of the videoconference, sorry, in the trial of the papers of Bárcenas.

“You are Federico Trillo, right?”

“Figueroa and Martínez-Conde, Your Honor.”

There are those who, being able to boast of a matching shelf and surname, do it; that others will come — the prosecutors, for example — and will bring up uncomfortable issues from the time when Trillo-Figueroa was Minister of Defense. The truth is that Thursday’s day is light, nothing to do with Wednesday’s, which almost ended in a riot. At about seven in the afternoon, when seven witnesses had already been questioned, including Aznar and Rajoy, and there was still one more statement, IU’s lawyer, a man who has made arabesque and parsimony his way of asking, exploded :

“Your Honor,” he addressed the president, “wouldn’t it be possible to postpone the statement until tomorrow?” It’s half past seven and you have to reconcile too. I have a small son. The witness is at home, but we are here …

“Of course, of course,” says Judge José Antonio Mora, adding after Magistrate María Fernanda García whispers something in his ear: “They tell me that he has been waiting since four in the afternoon. But we are going to try to overtake it as much as possible ”.

Two minutes later, the next witness, José María Michavila, also a former PP minister, appears on the room monitors. He is in his office, without a mask and with a smiling face.

—I thank you for being able to testify now, I know you have family obligations. I have them too, I am the father of five children and a widower.

It was encouraging to see two men vindicating family conciliation, but above all to note that, when it really matters, this utopia becomes possible: 12 minutes later, the interrogation is over.

The first witness of Thursday’s session is Rodrigo Rato, another former PP minister. The president of the court warns him that, being as he is immersed in other legal cases, he can stop answering the questions that he considers may harm him. Rato is grateful for this and submits, with correctness and specificity —those two virtues so appreciated in a trial—, to the questions of the prosecution lawyers. It fits the script. He says that Luis Bárcenas’ papers are false as far as he is concerned.

A document delivered by Luis Bárcenas to the judge with the annotation “Federico”. THE COUNTRY

The next expected witness is Federico Trillo, but he does not connect in time — a good library is a lot of work — and the president of the court takes the next one on the list, who is present in a room attached to the courtroom waiting for his turn. This is Javier Moreno, the director of EL PAÍS, who was also the director when, on January 31, 2013, the exclusive of the Bárcenas papers. When you finish your statement, then yes, Trillo appears on the screen.

—I do not recognize myself in those papers, nor do I recognize the validity of those papers.

The lawyer Virgilio Latorre makes him see that in the annotations of Bárcenas there is a Federico who has cashed on several occasions. That’s when it clarifies:

—In the PP nobody calls me Federico, but Fede or Federico Trillo.

The question gets angry. The former defense minister sees coming that the prosecution lawyer is going to ask him if he paid with the funds from box b of the PP for his defense in the case of the Yak-42, the rented plane that crashed in Turkey in 2003 causing death of 62 Spanish soldiers. Trillo says that he paid out of pocket, and that he does not intend to return to an issue that “has caused a lot of pain and has caused me.”

It is a futile battle, and Trillo knows it. His behavior in the aftermath of the Yak 42 tragedy – burying the bodies in any way, despising the pain of the victims – will always haunt him, anytime, anywhere, regardless of who and how the bills were paid.