The diplomatic conflict between Mexico and Ecuador seems to be heating up at the same rate as the Pacific. After Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican embassy in Quito in April to arrest former President Jorge Glas, who is taking refuge there, the president of the South American nation, Daniel Noboa, is taking advantage of every opportunity to stoke tension with the Mexican government. On Monday, for example, Noboa said that the North American country is “one of our worst partners.” The Executive of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not responded so far. In recent months, the Mexican president has said that he will not comment on Noboa’s comments. “It is not a frivolous issue,” he said a few weeks ago.

The upcoming change of government in Mexico could unblock the situation, although at the moment there are no reasons to be optimistic. Close to López Obrador, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, who will be sworn in on October 1, has not referred to the conflict in recent months, nor since her electoral victory on June 2. The vectors of attention of the future government – ​​and of all, in fact – point to bilateral relations with the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner. Facing the public, Noboa has shown himself open to dialogue with Sheinbaum, but his speech, which veers between the friendly and the aggressive, makes rapprochement difficult.

On the occasions when President Noboa has made statements about the diplomatic conflict with Mexico, his words further distance the possibility that both countries can sit down to dialogue to reach a resolution. The first time he referred to the issue, he did not hesitate to respond that he did not regret the decision he made to order the assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito. “Zero. Because I think I am on the right side of history,” said the president, just a few days after the international scandal that led to the arrest of former Vice President Glas.

That day, images of Ecuadorian police scaling the walls of the Mexican diplomatic mission went around the world. The agents entered violently and grabbed the legs and arms of former vice president Glas, to take him – until then – to an unknown destination. While this was happening, the head of the Mexican mission shouted that it was a violation of international law. “They raided the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador like criminals. It’s crazy!” said Roberto Canseco, when he got up from the floor after trying to stop the police vehicles.

After that, Mexico sued Ecuador before the International Court of Justice in The Hague for violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by breaking into the Embassy premises without authorization. The United States also accuses Ecuador of intervening and listening to private communications of the Mexican Embassy, ​​deploying an excessive number of police officers, special forces and military personnel around the diplomatic house in the days prior to the incursion, and harassing members of the Mexican mission.

The judges heard the arguments and pleas of both countries. The Ecuadorian government’s defense has maintained that Jorge Glas has two convictions for corruption, and was serving his sentence in freedom after a judicial decision that is being investigated for irregularities. “It’s as if someone escaped from prison and ran to hide in an Embassy,” said Noboa on his tour in Spain, pointing out as erroneous the decision of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to have granted diplomatic asylum to Rafael Correa’s number two. “The issue of Mexico is going to be a historic point in how embassies cannot be used to cover up any type of international criminality,” added the president.

Noboa believes that the matter can be settled by inviting the Mexican president to eat ceviche or tacos. “When he is ready,” said the Ecuadorian president. “There is no comment because this matter is not frivolous,” replied López Obrador a day later, who has also asked that Ecuador be expelled from the United Nations, as long as there is no apology and ensures that such an action will not be repeated in the South American country. But the Ecuadorian government does not seem to consider that option.

Noboa’s last intervention on the subject occurred on Monday, July 8, in a radio broadcast, when he opened a new chapter in the diplomatic crisis by referring to the commercial relations between both nations. “It is one of our worst partners,” said the president, when presenting figures – not precise – of the trade balance. “We have a deficit of almost 600 million dollars of trade imbalance with Mexico.” Although the balance does not tip in favor of Ecuador, the official figure is 500 million dollars of difference between what is imported and exported.

Three months after the attack on the Embassy, ​​the Government is maintaining its victory speech by having placed Jorge Glas, one of the most visible members of Correísmo, in the maximum security prison La Roca. The Government claims to have increased its popularity due to the decision to enter the Embassy. The figures support it, 60% of Ecuadorians agreed with the presidential decision, according to the survey carried out in May. Opinion Profiles. Everything was in his favor, even justice. A Court of the National Court of Justice reversed the decision of other judges who had declared that the assault was illegal and arbitrary. Meanwhile, Jorge Glas has been denied three times the precautionary measures he has requested to leave prison.

Not even international pressure has made the Ecuadorian president back down, who celebrated with a video on Tik Tok when the International Court of Justice did not accept Mexico’s request to impose precautionary measures against Ecuador to protect the Embassy’s assets and archives. The Government confuses this decision of the judges with a ruling on the merits of the case. This was also made clear by the Secretary of Communication, Irene Vélez, who also served as an interviewer on the radio show where the president was, when referring to the process being discussed in the Assembly of a possible impeachment against the foreign minister, Gabriela Sommerfeld, and that the Government takes it as retaliation for her management.

In the radio interview, the president assured that the National Court of Justice ruled in their favor by reversing the decision of the first Court, and declared that the arrest was not illegal or arbitrary, because it occurred within the framework of a state of emergency. “But also the Inter-American Court of Justice, or am I mistaken?” the Secretary of Communication intervened, in an attempt to reinforce Noboa’s idea. “We have international support, but here in the National Assembly it seems that we don’t,” said the official. The Mexican government has not reacted to the president’s statements. While it awaits the decision of the ICJ on its lawsuit against Ecuador, it has signed an agreement with Switzerland to protect its assets and archives in a country it does not trust. Relations between the two countries are at their worst.

