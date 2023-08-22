Young businessman Daniel Noboa, 35, is one step closer to becoming Ecuador’s next president. But, for that to happen, he needs to overthrow the left-wing candidate Luisa González, supported by former socialist president Rafael Correa, who won the first round of elections this Sunday (20), with 33% of the votes.

Son of tycoon Álvaro Noboa, who ran in the country’s presidential elections on five occasions, and congresswoman Anabella Azín, Daniel was considered one of the last placed in opinion polls until this weekend. With that, the candidate of the National Democratic Action (ADN) party surprised by receiving the support of about 24% of the Ecuadorian electorate and running for the second round, which takes place on October 15th.

Born in the city of Guayaquil, the businessman graduated in Business Administration from the University of New York and has specialized in other institutions in the United States, including a master’s degree in public administration at Harvard University.

In 2005, aged 18, he founded an events company called DNA Entertainment Group. Five years later, he dedicated himself to his father’s company, Corporación Noboa, where he assumed important management positions.

According to El País, his political career only began in 2021, when he won a seat in the National Assembly for the province of Santa Elena. In Parliament, he was chairman of the Commission for Economic, Productive Development and Microenterprise Projects.

As a legislator, the candidate was involved in a controversy when he organized and financed a trip to Russia to strengthen ties with the country, in 2022, an action that was the subject of severe criticism due to the War in Ukraine.

Proposals

In interviews during the campaign period, the businessman stated that his main proposals involve investments in security and job creation in the country. “During the 18 months ahead of the presidency, I will focus on security and employment, two urgent points for Ecuador,” he told the press.

Like his opponent, Luisa González, he defends repressive action against the organized crime that has taken over the country in recent months, with the strengthening of justice institutions.

One of its projects involves the joint creation of an intelligence service between the Armed Forces and the Police, with investments that exceed 800 million dollars for border surveillance, port region, neighborhood protection and road control. Furthermore, he was open to entering into cooperation agreements with the United States and the European Union.

Another proposal related to security is the construction of “floating prisons”, like the one created in the United Kingdom to receive illegal immigrants. According to the candidate, it is a way of isolating the leaders of criminal factions that operate in the country by preventing communication with other members.

His government ideas gained notoriety in the weeks that followed the assassination of the presidential candidate by the Contrói Movement, Fernando Villavicencio, a period in which he won the undecided vote with speeches focused on public safety.

His political position is controversial. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín and statements to the press, the candidate says he is “a businessman with social responsibility, from the center-left”, denying any connection with the right. However, it was also declared an option against coreism.

The projection for the second round is advantageous for the anti-correist, who can attract the votes of Zurita, substitute for Villavicencio, placed third in the elections and opponent of the Citizen Revolution party, supported by Rafael Correa.