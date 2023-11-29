The Ecuadorian vice president, Verónica Abad, this Tuesday in Quito. CRISTINA VEGA (REUTERS)

The vice president of Ecuador, Verónica Abad, has reluctantly accepted the unusual assignment of President Daniel Noboa: to go to Israel to be a collaborator for peace. That was the first decision Noboa made when he took office on November 23. Abad quickly understood the message: “The president wants me away,” she said, publicly acknowledging a divorce that was already evident since the pair won, by surprise, a place in the second round in August.

The then presidential candidate received the results at his house on the beach, in the Olón commune, and Abad was not there. “I would have loved to be part of those events, but I was not invited,” she explained to local media. She, too, was not summoned to lunch at the presidential house on the day of the transfer of command. While Noboa ate with guests at the Carondelet Palace, the presidential residence, she went to eat at the Iñaquito market in Quito. They didn’t even call her to appear in her official photo.

The lack of harmony between the two was seen since the last days of the first round campaign; since then, they never made any appearances together until the Electoral Council delivered the credentials for the presidents’ inauguration. At that date, Abad smiled and applauded while he, evasive and without looking at her, barely greeted her. In his speech, Noboa threw the first splinters when referring to certain betrayals: “Many times from people one does not even expect, people one chooses.”

According to Abad, the breakup occurred due to the legislative agreements that the alliance between PID and Mover, parties that brought them to power, reached with Rafael Correa’s Citizen Revolution, to elect authorities in the Assembly. “At no time was the agreement to sit down with adverse parties,” mentioned the vice president. But the disagreements had started before.

During the campaign, Verónica Abad’s statements were a setback for the candidacy. On many occasions, she spoke more than Noboa himself. Among the controversial expressions, the vice president urged to reduce the State, privatize health and education and that women with children not earn the same salary as a man with the same position because “mothers work less because the maternal role demands more of them.” time”. She also referred to gender violence in Ecuador, a country where 513 women will have been murdered in 2023, as a myth.

With resignation and “to guarantee constitutional stability,” Abad agreed to go to Israel to mediate peace with Palestine. According to the Ecuadorian Constitution, the vice president has two functions: to remain in charge when the president leaves the country and to fulfill the assignments that the president grants her. “Failure to comply with them can be considered as abandonment of office and the president would have to send a shortlist to the Assembly to appoint a new one,” explains Andre Benavides, constitutional lawyer.

It is the first time since the return to democracy in Ecuador that diplomatic functions have been granted to a second president, although it has happened that they have been taken away, as happened with Jorge Glas in 2017. Only three months after assuming power, Lenin Moreno withdrew the obligations entrusted to Glas and was the signature with which the Correísta party completely fragmented.

Noboa has not only ordered Abad to be physically in Tel Aviv, he also ordered to restructure the Vice President’s office and reduce it to a minimum. “I’m not going to leave them, I’m not abandoning the ship, maybe they’ll send me away, but good people know how to turn things around in the worst moments,” Abad said on Tuesday, where he requested a meeting with Noboa. The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, once Abad’s press conference was over, ordered that the chancellor be the one to meet with the second president to coordinate “the actions necessary to fulfill such a high mission,” which had the answer. positive from the Embassies of the United States, Israel and Russia, according to the statement.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_