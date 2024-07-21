The Guayaquil prison perimeter has fewer soldiers guarding the outside. What happens inside is still under the protection of the Armed Forces, which have set up camps since January 9 in the most dangerous prisons in Ecuador, following the presidential decree of internal armed conflict, which authorized their entry into the cells of prisoners, who by law are prohibited from guarding prisons. The violent situation of the first days of the year, in which seven prisons were seized by prisoners, pushed them to take the extreme measure. Since then, prisoners have spent their days under military rule. They get up early. They clean the tiny rooms where they live crammed together. They go out into the yard in groups to exercise under the orders of an officer. And they return to the cell where they spend most of their time, finally, incommunicado. Control has also been established through torture. Under these codes, Ecuador’s prisons have gone seven months without a massacre, the longest period of time in the last three years, after more than a dozen violent events were recorded between criminal gangs housed in the prisons, and nearly 500 people were cruelly murdered.

Under government control, prisons have been freed from the control of organized crime, eliminating riots and massacres, and cutting off external communication. These facilities housed criminal leaders who, from luxurious cells with satellite internet access and financial resources, directed illicit activities such as drug trafficking, contract killings, and extortion. Despite the efforts of the last three presidents to denounce that prisons operated as command centers for mafias, thus justifying violence inside and outside prisons, the government has managed to subdue inmates through the intervention of public forces. However, violence in the streets continues to increase, despite the fact that the government reports an 18% decrease in violence rates in February, during the period of maximum military restriction under a state of emergency. In contrast, June registered 600 homicides in a single month, evidencing the persistence of the conflict.

A police officer verifies the personal data of relatives who will enter the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil, on July 17. VICENTE GAIBOR

Without riots or massacres, and without communication to the outside, the government has managed to wrest control of the prisons from organized crime. These places house the leaders who, from their comfortable cells, with satellite internet and money, run illegal businesses such as drug trafficking, contract killings and extortion. The last three presidents repeated the argument that prisons served as centers of operations for the mafias, and thus justify violence inside and outside the prisons. But even with the prisoners subdued by the public force, the conflict in the streets continues to escalate. Although the government speaks of an 18 percent reduction in violence in February, when the state of emergency was going through the stage of greatest military restriction, violent deaths were contained and 367 crimes were recorded. By June, the number reached 600 homicides, in just one month.

Prisons have always served as trenches for criminal gangs, and it is a problem that affects all prisons in Latin America, but they are not where all the business is organized. In the Ecuadorian case, the Government does not understand the enemy and therefore does not know how to react to it. Analyst Mario Pazmiño agrees with this. “Organized crime has hierarchical structures, the leaders may be in prisons, but outside they have other leaders to direct the operations.” One evidence is that the drug trafficking business has never stopped. The Police seize at the same rate as last year when prisons were at the service of criminals. So far this year, more than 100 tons of illicit substances have been seized, which were going to be sent abroad.

“Organized crime has shown that it has the ability to reorganize quickly and has more resources than the State,” says Pazmiño, who was also an Army colonel. So far, neither the strategies nor the operations are effective and are at the mercy of the country’s politics and the early campaign. An example of this occurred on July 17, when President Daniel Noboa broadcast live on YouTube how he arrived surrounded by a convoy of soldiers to Durán, the most violent city in the country. “We will take Durán into our own hands. Don’t be surprised if what comes next is drastic, just be prepared because the mafias have their days numbered,” said the president wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, on a dirt field, surrounded by his security ministers, the army and police. His spectacular appearance came a few days after the mayor of the city, Luis Chonillo, who has suffered two attacks and governs from hiding to protect his life, carried out a campaign on social networks and in the media to demand a comprehensive intervention by the government, which is responsible for security policy.

Prisoners deprived of liberty perform exercises guided by military personnel at the Cotopaxi prison, in February. Karen Toro

When the show was over, the president left the streets with a security caravan of 15 cars that raised dust on the narrow streets of the La Delia neighborhood, while three trucks with soldiers drove around the area and left Durán. “In a security strategy, you never anticipate what you are going to do. The President went to Durán to inform the criminals of the plan,” says Pazmiño.

For Córdova, the militarization of public roads is causing criminal gangs to do the same. “It is called two-way militarization. The gangs begin to act tactically. They commit assassinations where they need to. They commit massacres where they need to.” The violence is more sophisticated, such as the latest massacre on a bus that was traveling from Guayaquil to Tulcán, on the border with Colombia. The criminals opened fire on the bus to stop the vehicle. When they got on, they saw the faces of each passenger and shot at five people, who are members of the same family, who were the target of the gunmen.

“The situation in Ecuador is the prelude to paramilitarism. They are demonstrating tactical skill and strategic capacity. These are not random murders,” Córdova added.

Organized crime is fighting back, no longer from prisons that remain under military control, but instead is strengthening on the streets, where drug dollars are laundered into the local economy, and formal businesses absorb criminal capital to sustain themselves without oversight or consequences.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.