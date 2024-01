The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa | Photo: EFE/Javier Otazu

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, said this Monday (22) that he hopes to receive weapons, technology and training from the United States to combat criminal organizations that have caused a wave of violence across his country.

Noboa also called on Ecuador's Parliament and Constitutional Court to approve an agreement with Washington to facilitate bilateral cooperation. The statements were made during an interview by the Ecuadorian president with local media.

Noboa will receive this Monday an American delegation led by the special advisor for the Americas, Christopher Dodd, and made up of military personnel and diplomats. The objective of the visit is to discuss ways to strengthen security and stability in the region, given the threat from groups linked to drug trafficking.

The Ecuadorian president stated that his country has become a key player in the routes and structure of criminal groups that he classified as narco-terrorists, which in recent years have unleashed a series of attacks, extortion, kidnappings and riots in local prisons. On the 9th, such attacks reached their most critical level after a group of criminals invaded a television channel with weapons and explosives, an episode that was broadcast live.

Ecuador currently lives under a decree of internal armed conflict, a measure chosen by Noboa to combat criminal groups more directly. According to the president, the decree has already served to drastically reduce crime rates and violent deaths in recent days.

In addition to US support, Noboa said he needs to refinance the country's external debt so as not to become “financially asphyxiated” while fighting organized crime. He also requested the approval of a domain extinction law to confiscate the assets and money of criminal organizations.

Another measure proposed by Noboa is the transfer of 1,500 foreign prisoners back to their countries. The majority of these prisoners come from Colombia and Peru. The measure is seen by the government as a way to free up space in overcrowded jails.

Noboa has already confirmed that it plans to build two more new prisons in Ecuador.