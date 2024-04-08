The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, spoke for the first time about the diplomatic crisis with Mexico, due to a police operation in which former vice president Jorge Glas was arrested at the Mexican embassy in Quito last Friday ( 5).

Glas, who was vice-president under Rafael Correa (2007-2017), was in the diplomatic representation because he had requested political asylum in Mexico.

He had been released on parole after serving four years of an eight-year sentence for corruption and is being investigated for misappropriation of funds during the reconstruction of an area after an earthquake in 2016.

After being arrested, he was taken to a maximum security unit. This Monday (8), the Ecuadorian press reported that Glas had tried to kill himself with an overdose of medication and was taken to a military hospital.

“In a complex and difficult situation that the country is going through, I took exceptional decisions to protect the security, the rule of law and the dignity of a people who reject any type of impunity for criminals, delinquents, corrupt people or narco-terrorists,” Noboa said in a published letter on Monday afternoon.

He cited that the Caracas Agreement, the Montevideo Convention and the Vienna Convention prohibit granting asylum to those convicted of serious crimes “or [se] there is an imminent risk of escape, as happened to us before, and they will mock the Ecuadorian people again.”

Noboa said he hopes to “resolve any disagreement” with the “brotherly people of Mexico”, whose government has severed diplomatic relations with Ecuador, and criticized Ecuadorian oppositionists who have called for international measures against the country.

“Some lapsed politicians asked Mexico to declare war against us and the international community to sanction us economically, committing a betrayal of the country never seen before,” said the president.

“We saw the reactions of some groups that placed their interests and political projects above the sovereignty, dignity and justice of Ecuador. Others tried to turn the situation into an ideological fight, trying to place me in an extreme that I was never part of”, added Noboa.

The operation at the Mexican embassy was criticized by left-wing and right-wing governments in Latin America, the United States and the European Union, as well as the Mexican government itself.