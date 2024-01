The President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa | Photo: EFE/ José Jácome

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, refused this Wednesday (24) an offer of security advice made by the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stating that he prefers cooperation from the United States to combat organized crime in his country.

Noboa stated that he already has “enough fights” to resolve in Ecuador and that he did not want to seek “additional fights” that could be triggered by the Maduro regime, which recently criticized the aid that Ecuador is receiving from the United States Southern Command.

“President Noboa, if you want to have a security system and a penitentiary system, look for us, not the Southern Command. What the Southern Command will do is interventionism and colonialism”, said the dictator during a speech in his country's Parliament Venezuelan, who received a “no” response from Noboa.

“Thanks, but no. That's my answer. I have enough fights here in this country to be taking on additional fights. Simply, no. Thank you very much,” said Noboa in an interview with a local media outlet this Wednesday.

Ecuador is still facing a serious security crisis, intensified after a wave of attacks and violent actions carried out this month by organized crime, which included the kidnapping of police officers, murders, explosions, burning vehicles and prison riots.

To control the situation, Noboa declared a state of “armed internal conflict” and mobilized the Ecuadorian Armed Forces to neutralize the groups that were classified as terrorists in the South American country.

Ecuador recently received a visit from an American delegation, where both countries agreed to facilitate cooperation agreements in the area of ​​security.