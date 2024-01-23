A wave of violence has been hitting Ecuador in recent weeks, which has generated a constant alert for the country's citizens. Given this situation, the president of the territory, Daniel Noboareported that to combat crime it would receive support from the US.

“The United States and the world have seen what is happening in Ecuador and know how important it is to have this country protected“Noboa indicated in an interview with the Ecuadorian television network Teleamazonas.

What we are experiencing today is giving greater peace to Ecuadorians

The president also pointed out that “Ecuador has become a key piece within the structure and routes of narcoterrorist groups. So, if we manage to have total control in this country, the region will improve.”

In this way, he indicated that it is necessary weapons, border protection, technology and training to law enforcement.

In addition, he emphasized that the Constitutional Court of Ecuador must think like citizens. “They have to think that what we are experiencing today is giving greater peace to Ecuadorians,” said the president.

According to information from EFE, Noboa also mentioned the possibility of delivering old Russian and Ukrainian-made military equipment to the United States in exchange for new American equipment worth 200 million dollarsin a transaction where he described the items to be disposed of as “scrap.”

This is how the delegation sent by the president of the United States will be in the Latin American country this week, to hold meetings with state authorities and thus evaluate the situation with the organized crime gangs.

Noboa delivered new equipment and implements to the Ecuadorian Police.

Other countries offered their support to Ecuador

According to EFE, More than 38 countries from around the world offered their support and cooperation to Ecuadorso that the territory faces the wave of violence after the president declared the “internal armed conflict.”

“We are working with more than 38 nations that are going to provide international assistance. We have accepted the support of Argentina and the United States“, revealed the president of Ecuador in an interview with the radio station FM World.

“This is not the time to, out of ego or vanity, say no. We need military support in force of people, of soldiers, as well as assistance in intelligence, artillery and equipment,” said Noboa.

*Con information from EFE

