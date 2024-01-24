Noboa receives support from Spain in first departure from Ecuador after security crisis

The Ecuadorian president, Daniel Noboa, received this Wednesday in Madrid the support of the Spanish authorities on his first trip abroad after the security crisis that led him to decree a state of internal war.

“It is very hard to leave the country, but we also hope to show the world how things are improving,” Noboa told reporters at the FITUR international tourism fair that opened in Madrid with Ecuador as a guest country.

Noboa was received by King Felipe VI and the president of the government, Pedro Sánchezwho conveyed the possibility of increasing security cooperation and reiterated Spain's support.

Pedro Sánchez receives Daniel Noboa

Sánchez showed him “Spain's willingness to deepen security relations with Ecuador, both bilaterally and within the framework of cooperation with the European Union,” according to a statement from the presidency of the Spanish government.

Sánchez had already expressed his support to Noboa on January 11, in a telephone conversation shortly after the great outbreak of violence in Ecuador.

The escape from a Guayaquil prison of drug trafficker Adolfo “Fito” Macías, at the beginning of January, It gave rise to a strong offensive by drug trafficking organizations in the streets and several prisons that has already left around twenty dead.

Daniel Noboa accompanied by King Felipe VI

The response of the Noboa Executive was to order a state of emergency for 60 days to mobilize the military, which further fueled the violence with kidnappings of uniformed men and prison guards, explosions, attacks on police stations and the armed takeover of a television channel in Guayaquil in full broadcast.

In this context, Noboa decreed a state of “internal armed conflict” and ordered the military to “neutralize” to 22 drug trafficking organizations that he called “terrorists” and belligerents.

Hit 'Los Choneros'

The authorities of Ecuador arrested this Wednesday two people linked to “armed arms” of the main drug trafficking gang of the South American country, 'Los Choneros', whose leader escaped from a prison in early January and unleashed a wave of violence, the Police reported.

The brothers Pedro and Bryan Oviedo were part of “two armed groups, Las Águilas and Los Fatales, which are part of this terrorist structure of Los Choneros,” said General Víctor Herrera, local police chief, at a press conference.

These detainees were considered “intermediate value objectives” of the group and responsible for murders, micro-trafficking and extortion, Herrera added after the operation carried out in the Nueva Prosperina sector, in the turbulent port city of Guayaquil.

Delivery to the United States of equipment purchased from Russia

Ecuador has ongoing a procedure to deliver military equipment that it purchased from Russia to the United States, in order to receive new American equipment and elements in exchange for use in the country's securityThe Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Gabriela Sommerfeld, reported this Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Minister explained in statements to journalists that, in past years, Ecuador bought equipment from Russia.

“This equipment was not operational and, if it is not operational, Ecuador can deregister it, sell it, give it away or exchange it,” Sommerfeld said without specifying what type of equipment will be part of this exchange.

Armed Forces of Ecuador Military showing several officers guarding a group of detainees today, Yaguachi (Ecuador).

In this case – he added – “Ecuador has an agreement with the United States to deliver this equipment that is not operational and receive equipment that is being mapped and determined by the Ministry of Defense so that it comes and helps us in controlling internal security. particularly, in Ecuador.”

Sommerfeld pointed out that That “is one of the figures that is used,” and he stressed that “there is nothing new” because it is used in different parts of the world and “it does not violate any regulations, it is not illegal.”.

The list of equipment is defined by the Ministry of Defense, he said, emphasizing that “it is a process that is ongoing.”

Last week, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, indicated in several interviews with local media that they would receive modern equipment from the United States worth 200 million dollars in exchange for