The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, confirmed this Thursday that he will act firmly against the “terrorists” upon being consulated regarding a request for guarantees to surrender by Fabricio Colón Pico, identified as the leader of the criminal gang 'Los Lobos', and mentioned in an alleged plan to attack the attorney general, Diana Salazar.

In an interview on 'FM Mundo' radio, Noboa He pointed out that, if he so wishes, Colón Pico, who escaped from a prison this week, can surrender. in the Andean city of Riobamba, where he was detained after being arrested last week.

The arrest occurred in the middle of an investigation for an alleged kidnapping that occurred some time ago, but shortly after Salazar mentioned him in the alleged plan against him.

“Imagine, I also have others who have kidnapped 30 people and want to benefit from the Treaty of Geneva,” said Noboa when asked about Colón Pico's request.

“Terrorists must be treated as terrorists and we will act firmly. If he wants to surrender, no one is stopping him, let him surrender if he wants,” he added.

The president asserted that Ecuador “is already fed up with the conditions being set by criminals. Conditions are set by good people, conditions are set by Ecuadorian familiesthe Government puts them, the State puts them, the criminals don't put them.”

From hiding

In a video that circulates on social networks, Colón Pico introduces himself and indicates today's date (Thursday, January 11) before pointing out that he made the piece for Noboa to see. and the citizens, asserting that they have “nothing to hide.”

“I want to surrender, Mr. President, I fled because they told me they were going to kill me, my life is in danger, for no other reason. Understand, Mr. President, you guarantee my life, that nothing is going to happen to me and I will surrender, Mr. President,” he said.

The fugitive from justice assured that he has “nothing to do” with what he is accused of, and he “strongly” asks Noboa to put “his hand on his chest.”

“I have not hidden, I showed my face from the beginning, Mr. President,” concluded who, according to Salazar, He would be part of the 'Los Lobos' gang, classified along with other criminal gangs by the Noboa Government as terrorists. after the declaration of an “internal armed conflict” in Ecuador.

Colón Pico escaped in the midst of the tension that Ecuador is experiencing after a series of prison riots and the explosion of cars, the kidnapping of police officers, the retention of prison officials in different prisons, and even the armed raid on a television station last Tuesday, which ended with 13 detainees.



These events, attributed to criminal gangs, occurred when the Government of Noboa was preparing to implement his plan to regain control of Ecuadorian prisons, many of them internally dominated by organized crime groups.

