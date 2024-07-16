Daniel Noboa seems to have a clear idea of ​​the future of Vice President Verónica Abad, to whom he is reluctant to hand over power when he runs for election in 2025, as mandated by the Ecuadorian Constitution. “She will get out on her own,” said the president with a confident tone, of someone who knows something that no one else knows. “In the end, everything falls by its own weight,” added Noboa in a radio interview last week. But the end of his brief intervention on the subject is what causes the most doubts. “We will take the measures that the Constitution allows us. I will leave it there with intrigue,” said Noboa, with a smile, nothing more.

“And now what comes next? What is the president going to try?” Abad reacted later from Israel, where she was sent as a peace ambassador to try to help resolve the conflict with Palestine. “It is a direct threat,” said the vice president with concern, who repeated again that she fears for her life and holds Noboa, the Ministry of Government and the Strategic Intelligence Center (CIES) responsible for the persecution against her. “I have received threats for the functions that provoke this exile, sending my son to La Roca, they have threatened to harm him in prison,” she continued. And she reiterated that she will not fall alone. “I have never said that I am going to resign,” Abad made clear, even though she is at a disadvantage in this conflict. According to the president, they have not even authorized her five days of vacation that she requested to deal with family and health matters. “They have me kidnapped in this country,” she said.

The government has tried five times to remove Abad from office so that she does not assume power in January, when Noboa must leave the presidency to dedicate himself to the campaign. This is stipulated in Ecuadorian regulations so that a public official cannot be a candidate at the same time and not have power or influence in the elections. For Abad, the first failed attempt was to send her to Israel in less than ten days, when the normal procedure is that the diplomatic corps has one month to travel to the country where they are assigned their mission. The second attempt was when they arrested the vice president’s son for the alleged crime of offering influence peddling in the vice presidency, in the case that was called Baby. Sebastián Barreiro, despite being under investigation, was placed in the maximum security prison La Roca, a prison intended for the leaders of criminal gangs.

The third setback for the Government came from its former allies, the legislators of the majority parties in Congress, who this time ruled against the president’s intentions and did not authorize Abad to be criminally prosecuted, after an attempt by the Prosecutor’s Office to link her to the case. Baby. “She has a son and her boyfriend on trial and she is going to say that she is not involved?” said Noboa, who claimed that she was “saved” by “old Ecuador”, which refers to all the parties, except the one he belongs to. The fourth attempt to prevent Abad from ascending to the Presidency was through the response of the State Attorney General to a request made by the president not to ask for leave for the campaign, because it is a transitional government. To which the official responded that the question corresponds to constitutional changes and he abstained from giving a resolution.

A fifth attempt has been through a complaint filed by a public official to the Electoral Court to sanction Abad for early campaigning in 2022, when she participated for the Mayor of the city of Cuenca. Now Abad is preparing for the next uncertain step that the Government may take. She believes that public structures such as the Strategic Intelligence Center are being used to find a way to bring her down. “What is the CIES doing? It is being used as a government arm to persecute those who do not think like them?” says the vice president. “That is not falling alone. It is a State that wants to get rid of an official who is elected by popular will,” she added.

