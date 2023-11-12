The elected president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, this Thursday in Quito. José Jácome (EFE)

Nothing had broken the silence of the new president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, since election day. Nor the energy crisis that has caused electricity outages of two to four hours a day throughout the country and million-dollar losses in the economy. Nor the flashpoints of violence that flare up in the Guayaquil Penitentiary. Nor the fiscal gap that the Government will receive. In more than 15 days, no opinion was heard until Rafael Correa’s intention to make negotiations with other political groups in the Assembly subject to impeachment of the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar. “There are some principles that are non-negotiable,” the president said this week from the United States, one of the countries where he stopped after his tour of Europe. There he made it clear that he will not support a trial of the prosecutor: “We must protect individuals like her.”

Correa responded on social network X: “No Daniel, not like that.” “Democracy, justice and morality do not protect individuals, but principles, due process and truth. Is it that difficult?,” he added. Noboa has not followed the thread of the discussion. The intention of the Citizen Revolution bench is to put on the bench the prosecutor who took Correa to a trial where he was sentenced to eight years in prison for a bribery case, in which he also lost his political rights. Correa considers that this is a persecution against him and against his closest officials.

The letter to dismiss the prosecutor stirred the political hornet’s nest in Ecuador, which remained in post-electoral inertia and revealed the scenarios in which Daniel Noboa will govern the next 18 months. The first front is the Legislative, where the president does not have a majority. The PID-Mover alliance, with which he participated in the elections, obtained only 14 assembly members. The weight of the Assembly is on the bench of the Citizen Revolution, of Correa, and the PSC, which although they have different ideological tendencies have governed together in the Assembly. The opposition front will be in the hands of Construye, the party with which the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio participated, who was assassinated in Quito before the vote, and which is the second force in Congress.

“Noboa will not have an easy time passing a bill,” explains political analyst Santiago Basabe. “There is a lot of dispersion and atomization in the Assembly, there always has been, but in recent years the partisan rules are made so that it works that way,” he adds. With the little time that he will have in Carondelet, for Basabe, the president must “dedicate himself to governing and creating tension as little as possible.”

For several priority problems the country does not need the Assembly, such as citizen security. “What is needed is a decision in the Executive and for the ministries to execute the budgets and for that you need a minister who is willing to do it,” explains the analyst. The Ecuadorian Police predicts that this year it will close with a rate of 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in its history, and would place the country among the most violent in the world.

Adding to the list of priorities are providing medicines and medical supplies to hospitals, addressing education, and all the social issues that politics and insecurity have left behind. The other front that can influence the Noboa Government is the war between other functions of the State such as the Citizen Participation Council, which appoints the main authorities, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Judiciary Council, which administers justice, and the Court of Justice, which has entered into conflict with other functions.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“Perhaps the president’s main threat may arise from his own mistakes – which I hope he doesn’t commit – more than from external agents,” says Basabe, such as not appointing a spokesperson, “he doesn’t speak and he doesn’t have anyone to speak for him either.” . The appointment of his cabinet has already generated the first criticism. Noboa has named only nine ministers of the 35 appointments that he must make to form his cabinet, without counting other officials in public companies and diplomats. The profile is similar to his, young people under 40 years of age without much experience in politics or public service. “They are doing that ant job to appoint a cabinet and that is also the problem when it does not have a grassroots party, its own structure,” says Ariana Tanca, a political scientist.

“It seems to me that he falls back into the same problem as Guillermo Lasso by putting in a cabinet of economic elites, people in Ecuador are no longer used to their ministers being elites, they are used to seeing ministers from the middle class, and I I see there that there is another weakness of the Government,” adds Basabe.

In the midst of the minefield of governing in Ecuador, if Noboa wants to finish his term and run for a second term, he will have to consolidate his political capital in the people who support him in the streets. But the strategy of silence that he has had until now can work against him, believes Arianna Tanca, because it can generate uncertainty and “in politics all spaces are occupied.” “If this narrative is established that he does not speak about what is happening in the country, political myths begin to be created that he is not prepared or does not know what to do, in the long run it can reduce his popularity and that the period of the moon of honey runs out faster.”

While Noboa navigates the complex scenarios ahead, the Carondelet Palace seamstress, Rosa Muñoz, has already taken the measurements to make the presidential sash. He now only has to coordinate an possession that will be atypical, for the first time it will not be held on May 24, but, possibly, on November 23

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.