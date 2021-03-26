Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nobel’s agent said the player is seeking more time to participate by transferring to another team on loan.

Nobel, “24,” had moved to Bayern last year from Schalke 04 under a contract that extends to 2025, but he participated in only three matches with the three-winning team last season, in the presence of Manuel Neuer, the captain and main keeper.

“It was clear that he could play the role of reserve guard for a year, but playing this role for another year would be a difficult thing to happen, because participating in matches is important for the young player,” Nobel’s agent Stefan Pax said.

Bax added that Noble would not be better by staying on the bench. He said: We are trying to find a solution with Bayern Munich, but the talks have not reached a decisive stage yet.

Pax added that there was an agreement with the Bavarian club that Nobel would be the first choice in the goalkeeping position, with Neuer turning 35 on Saturday.

As a result, Pax believes that Nobel will be better at an international club, rather than joining another team in the “Bundesliga”.

He concluded: In order to become the number one goalkeeper in Bayern Munich you need to have a high-level club and to play continuously on the international stage, I am confident that we will find a solution that suits Alex.