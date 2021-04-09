Abu Dhabi celebrates the philanthropists and philanthropists in society, embodying the principles of the state and its approach based on cohesion and solidarity to build a noble society, and an extension of the values ​​instilled by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy upon him,” of humanity, cooperation, compassion, and every virtue that had an impact. Positive in developing patriotism and promoting development and prosperity.

The Abu Dhabi Award celebrates the welfare and humanity of every individual regardless of his age, nationality, or place of residence. This year, 12 personalities were honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Honor confirms the wise leadership’s keenness to highlight the role of these human personal models, and the belief in the importance of community work, and the promotion of ideal values ​​in the hearts of young people and future generations.

The honorees embody the emirate’s society based on tolerance and coexistence, and their last fingerprints in the public service were distributed between education, health, infrastructure, culture, environment, humanitarian and volunteer work .. They inspire a wide range of community members to be among the honorees for their work and initiatives in the upcoming sessions of this award, which were able to Since its launch in 2005, it has been a bridge for good, love and peace.

«the Union»