To .. Mohieddin

“Who used to hand out roses

Nothing will remain. Of the fragrance in his hand »

……

Before returning to your country, take the bag full of pictures and memories and the large archive that you saved alone and the most important thing that the newspapers have written about your great nobility and your unspeakable and unimaginable humanity. Muhyiddin, the keeper of memory and the archive of light in the Emirates Writers Union packed his suitcase and left praying for mercy, saying you are in his spirit and memories, and that he sends them appreciation.

Those whom you love and appreciate their literary output, who left an indelible mark

Before you return ..

Do not let the void turn to the selfishness of the voices

On evenings night, we trust your history and the place that it is fortified with your prayers and your weeping eyes

O noble green …

The one whose spirit is unmatched, the clear and pure smile in his face and the vision in the intellectual or the ghosts of them, because after you is the union hall without sound and short steps progress and fall short, before the place escapes from its companions and the late dear “Ahmed Rashid Thani” becomes alone without your gaze and silence grows in the hall. Someone comes to it.

O green noble ..

We will definitely see you in the evening dates and our dreams that are directed towards you and love you, and in the distances we travel from our distant places where our souls receive with a sincere embrace and affection with no limits. With statements, cartes, secrets of discord in the newsprint streaked with years and inflated mentality of possession over writing.

My dear friend Mohieldin …

Thank you, because you are among us and you are still looking at the details and you give it attention. It raises the sound of the cracker in the evenings, reduces it, sets priorities, and gives our voices the enjoyment of the recitation and shows it.

Return to my pure friend Muhyiddin, give your soul peace, remember the beautiful days in the Writers Union, and write your biography with the light of your heart.

Thanks, and your rights are not enough.

“A pure white thing you are

Go with safety

To your first existence

To the place that celebrated you

And you leave him and return to him. ”