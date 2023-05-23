FromRichard Strobl close

The most expensive ice cream in the world costs more than 6000 euros. This has now been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records and thus awarded the noble taste combination.

Tokyo/Rome – Summer is also gradually arriving in this country. In warm temperatures, of course, a scoop of ice cream should not be missing to round off a hot day in the sun or a mild summer evening. You currently have to dig deep into your pocket for a scoop of ice cream: According to ZDF, the average in Germany in 2021 was 1.46 euros per scoop. But, does it have to be more than 6000 euros per portion?

More than 6000 euros per portion: The most expensive ice cream in the world has been crowned

Because the Japanese ice cream brand Cellato calls for this proud price for its ice cream creation: the cold treat costs almost 6200 euros. An expensive pleasure – so expensive that it has now won an award for it. And not just any: Cellato is now in the Guinness Book of Records for “The most expensive ice cream in the world”. The company announced this in May.

For comparison: For this sum you would also get a chic family vacation with lots of standard Italian gelatos or even a used car.

Of course, this costly seduction also has its own name: Byakuya.

The most expensive ice cream in the world: That’s in it

The reason for the extremely high price is the expensive ingredients used for the ice cream. For example, the noble white Alba truffle from the town of the same name in Piedmont in northern Italy. This alone costs almost 14,000 euros per kilo. Other highlights: Parmigiano Reggiano and sake yeast. Of course, a little gold leaf should not be missing as a garnish.

New record: Most expensive ice cream – JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan. The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

“It took over 1.5 years to develop, with lots of trial and error to get the flavor right. Earning a Guinness World Record title was worth all the effort,” a Cellato representative was quoted as saying by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The goal from the start was therefore to combine Italian and Japanese ingredients in the form of ice cream. That’s why they hired the Japanese chef Tadayoshi Yamada, who is known for his imaginative fusion cuisine.

