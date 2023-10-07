The awarding of the Nobel Prize occupies a privileged place in the media. It supposes that they grant holiness in life, lasting glory, academic recognition of exceptionality. Since I don’t know anything about science, I can’t comment on the merits of those who take it, but they are supposed to help the world advance or be less bad. And with the Peace Prize, so humanistic he was, they made something that seems like a wild joke by awarding it to a guy named Henry Kissinger, strategist and accomplice of so much blood spilled in Vietnam and Latin America. And you say, I smelled the genitals of that jury who acted in the name of that dirty thing called politics or Dadaism.

I understand that the media gets very nervous because they often have no idea about the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature. And it is pathetic, although also comical, to remember a few writers who were denied supreme recognition by the supposed court of wise men. They did not consider Borges, Tolstoy, Kafka, Proust, Pessoa, Joyce, Fitzgerald, Valle-Inclán and other incontestable luminaries worthy of him.

Perhaps there are great, although unknown, writers among whom the jackpot falls, but I am in no hurry to read them. I am content to reread the usual ones and let my friends advise me on others that I have not read and that may dazzle me. Or to follow my instinct. But the Nobel almost never serves as a guide for me. Jon Fosse, the last winner, says: “You don’t get higher than the Nobel Prize, after this, everything is downhill.” Well, enjoy the moment and don’t fall.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP