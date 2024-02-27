The Russian court sentenced, this Tuesday (27), to two years and six months in prison for discrediting the Army, veteran activist Oleg Orlov, leader of Memorial, a human rights organization that received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 .

As soon as the decision was announced, hooded law enforcement officers handcuffed Orlov, 70, and placed him in a cell in the same room as the Golovinski Court in Moscow.

The activist was condemned for an article in which he described the current political regime as “totalitarian and fascist”, something that, given what has happened in recent months, including the recent death in prison of opponent Alexei Navalny, did not exaggerate “in the slightest” “, according to his words.

On October 11 last year, Orlov, who also demonstrated in Red Square against the war in Ukraine, was fined 150,000 rubles (about $1,500) for the same case, but the Public Prosecutor's Office appealed the decision accusing Orlov of “nurturing ideological and political hatred” against Russia, after which the Moscow City Court ordered a new trial.

The judge then took into account as a mitigating factor, among other things, the accused's age and his brilliant career as an activist over the last 30 years.

Furthermore, he was also accused on this occasion of animosity against traditional moral principles and also against the patriotic values ​​professed by the Kremlin.

“They accuse us of bringing us into disrepute, without explaining what it is and how it differs from legitimate criticism. They accuse us of intentionally spreading false information, but without bothering to prove its falsity,” Orlov said the day before.

“The State in our country once again controls not only social, political and economic life, but also aspires to total control of culture, scientific thought and invades private life. It becomes absolute”, added the activist.

Several Western diplomats, including representatives from the United States and the European Union in the Russian capital, participated in the hearing this Tuesday, as reported by Memorial on Telegram.

During the trial, Orlov refused to acknowledge his guilt and renounced the presence of witnesses in his defense, arguing that this could pose a risk to them, as he was classified in early February as a foreign agent.

The decision coincided with the ninth anniversary of the murder, near the Kremlin, of opposition leader and former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov.

The courts opened the criminal case against Orlov in March for the article titled “They wanted fascism, they already have it”, published in the French press and posted in November 2022 on Facebook.

“The bloody war declared by the Putin regime in Ukraine not only means the mass murder of people, but also the destruction of the infrastructure, economy and cultural assets of that extraordinary country,” the article said.

In December 2021, Russian courts liquidated Memorial International and the Memorial Human Rights Center for creating a “false image of the USSR as a terrorist state”, after which the organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize a year later in Oslo.