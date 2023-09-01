Nobel | Several party leaders in Sweden refuse to participate in the Nobel celebrations because Russia has been invited

In the Nobel Foundation’s opinion, states should also be invited to hear how important democracy and human rights are.

The Nobel Foundation announced Thursday that it will invite the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Belarus to this year’s Nobel celebration. The invitation of Russia, in particular, immediately aroused anger among politicians. Among other things, the news covered the matter Dagens Nyheter.

“The Nobel Foundation makes its own decisions. But I wouldn’t have invited Russia right now if I was in charge of the party,” the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.

He reminded that isolating Russia in every possible way is necessary. He also added that he understands that the Nobel Foundation’s decision will upset many people both in Sweden and Ukraine.

Several the party leaders said they would cancel their participation in the award ceremony.

Among other things, the chairman of the center party Muharrem Demirok said he will not attend the ceremony or the festivities afterward.

“As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, I cannot attend the same party with their ambassador. I’m happy to celebrate research and progress, but not in just any club,” Demirok wrote on the X service.

Also the left party Nooshi Dadgostar wrote in the X service that he will not participate in the Nobel celebration.

of Sveriges Television according to the news Chairman of the Swedish Social Democratic Labor Party Magdalena Andersson criticizes the Nobel Foundation’s decision. He is not attending the party either.

“The foundation must think seriously about what it means to invite to a party a representative of a regime waging a disgusting and illegal war in Ukraine, which has also threatened Sweden”, Magdalena Andersson’s press secretary Mirjam Kontio told SVT. According to him, Andersson will not participate in the party, as he has not even been invited to it.

Instead, the chairman of the Sweden Democrats received the invitation Jimmie Åkesson. Last year, he didn’t get an invitation. according to SVT However, Åkesson immediately replied in the negative: “Unfortunately, I am booked that day,” he wrote on Facebook.

Last In 2008, the Nobel Foundation did not invite representatives of Russia, Iran and Belarus citing the political development of the states.

Now the Nobel Foundation stated that it makes sense to also invite countries that would like to hear how important democracy and human rights are.

Nobel Day celebrations will be held in Stockholm on December 10. The Nobel winners will be announced at the beginning of October.