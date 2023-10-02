Nobel Prizes | The medicine prize starts the Nobel week, HS will show the event live from around 12:15

The value of the Nobel Prize this year is 11 million Swedish kronor.

Nobel week starts on Monday, when the Karolinska Institutet’s Nobel Committee announces its choice for the recipient of the prize in medicine.

The winner of the award will be revealed at 12:30 Finnish time at the earliest. HS will follow the announcement live from around 12:15 p.m.

The value of the prize this year is 11 million Swedish kronor, or about 950,000 euros.

Medical the award is officially called the physiology or medicine award.

The prize for physics will be announced on Tuesday and the prize for chemistry on Wednesday. After that come the awards most familiar to the general public: literature on Thursday and peace on Friday.

On Monday of next week, the recognition called the Nobel of economics will be decided.

Guesses as recipients of the scientific Nobel Prize publishes for example, the analytics company Clarivate. In the predictions, the amount of citations to the research articles is weighted.

According to it, medicine would have a strong group of cancer researchers, microbiologists Rob Knight and a group of sleep-wake rhythm researchers.

Alfred Bernhard Nobel was a Swedish chemist and engineer who became rich with his invention of dynamite. The businessman, who lived between 1833 and 1896, stipulated in his will that five awards of the same size be distributed.

Nobel did not mention the economics prize in his will, and strictly speaking it is the Swedish central bank’s prize in memory of Alfred Nobel.

Prize medals for medicine, physics, chemistry and literature are awarded in Stockholm. Instead, the peace prize ceremony will be held in Oslo.

The Nobel Prize is usually awarded only years or decades after the original research has been published, as it takes a long time to verify scientific findings.