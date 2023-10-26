Nobel Prizes | The great Nobel debate opened the award-winning studies, the recording can be viewed later

Large The Nobel debate in Sanomatalo also opened important studies in medicine, physics, chemistry and economics this year. The event started on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded this year to researchers Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman on the development of a corona vaccine. The duo played a key role in the development of new types of mRNA vaccines during the corona pandemic.

The award was given quite quickly, as it has only been a few years since the start of the pandemic. However, Karikó already studied the vaccine’s RNA technology in the early 1990s. But what does everything have to do with RNA vaccines?

Physical the award was given for methods that can be used to study extremely fast events at the atomic level.

The chemistry prize went to the developers of quantum dots. They are nano-sized semiconductor parts with many exciting properties – also for the average consumer.

The economics award was given for the study of women’s employment, which is always a current and socially significant topic.

Rewarded the studies were explained and their importance deepened by the research director Mikko Frilander from the University of Helsinki, professor Mika Pettersson from the University of Jyväskylä, professor Harri Lipsanen from Aalto University and professor Kristiina Huttunen from Aalto University.

The occasion organized by the Finnish Society of Science, the Finnish Academy of Sciences, the Academy of Technical Sciences, Svenska Tekniska Vetenskapakademien i Finland, the Finnish Academy of Sciences, the Union of Finnish Science Journalists and Sanoma’s science editor.

The conversation A science reporter ran the newspaper Mari Heikkilä and HS science editor Matti Mielonen. The public was welcome in the stands.