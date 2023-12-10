This year’s Nobel Prize winners will be honored by handing over awards through ceremonies held on Sunday in Norway and Sweden, and the celebrations are scheduled to begin at one o’clock in the afternoon local time (1200 GMT).

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden will award the Nobel Prizes for Literature, Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics in Stockholm.

The value of each prize this year is 11 million Swedish krona (about one million dollars). The winners were announced last October, and the awards are traditionally presented on the anniversary of the death of the prize’s founder, Alfred Nobel, a Swedish chemist who earned a huge fortune from his invention of dynamite.