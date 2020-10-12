Economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson are the recipients of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics. About this the Nobel Committee announced during a live broadcast.

The award recognizes improvements in auction theory and the invention of new auction formats. As explained in the Nobel Committee, auctions are extremely important in the modern economy and directly affect people’s lives. Every day, through auctions, astronomical amounts of money are redistributed between buyers and sellers.

For example, the theory of auctions works when a person buys real estate or when the amount of his payment for electricity is formed. Therefore, the creation of new “correct” auction formats is very important for modern life, explained Professor Peter Fredrickson, who is the head of the Alfred Nobel Prize Award Committee in Economics.

The committee noted that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the work of the structure. However, despite the restrictions, Milgrom and Wilson will receive their awards by the end of 2020. In addition, the laureates will be invited to Stockholm the next time the committee can celebrate Nobel Week as usual.