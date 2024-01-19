The strict rules on genetic modification in Europe should be relaxed to increase food security. 35 Nobel Prize winners and more than a thousand other scientists argue for this in a letter to the European Parliament. 'Don't give in to the anti-scientific scaremongering of a misinformed minority.'
Marlies van Leeuwen
