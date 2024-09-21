Home policy

From: Florian Naumann

Olaf Scholz does not want to deliver a “Taurus”. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, the Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner shows understanding – but issues a strong warning.

Munich – Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matwijtschuk has said in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA She expressed understanding for German concerns about an escalation with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, for example in view of the controversial delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. However, she warned urgently about the global consequences if support for Ukraine is not forthcoming. The consequence could be a “catastrophe” for the entire world.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) is cautious about Taurus deliveries – probably out of concern about Vladimir Putin’s Russia. © Bernd Elmenthaler/ITAR-TASS/SNA/IMAGO/Montage

“I have empathy with these people,” said Matwijtschuk when asked about the concerns of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and in Germany about an “escalation” with the nuclear power Russia. The reason, however, is a false perception of reality. “They do not want to accept the reality that the world order as we knew it is at an end,” explained Matwijtschuk. The entire system of peace and security of the United Nations is collapsing “before our eyes.” This has already been felt in countries such as Syria, Myanmar and Afghanistan – but now also in Europe through the war in Ukraine.

Scholz remains firm on “Taurus” in Ukraine war: “I am sure that this decision will be changed”

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far been able to act with “impunity.” This is being closely watched by authoritarian states such as China, Iran or North Korea. They could also decide to to enforce geopolitical goals by forceMatviychuk warned: “If we are afraid to leave our comfort zone today, disaster awaits us tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine always experiences the same thing when it asks for weapons: There was initially a “sharp debate” about the delivery of modern tanks or F16 fighter jets – before these were finally delivered. “In this respect, I am sure that this decision will be changed,” said Matwijtschuk in reference to the controversial delivery of Taurus cruise missiles or the permission to use Western weapons against targets in Russia. However, she stressed: “Time is running out.”

The perception of time in Ukraine differs greatly from that in Germany or France. “Because in a war, for us, time is converted into countless deaths.” Every day of delay leads to countless deaths on the battlefields, in the hinterland and in the occupied territories. “Politicians can explain these delays with fears of escalation. But Russia has already crossed all red lines.”

Peace in the Ukraine war: “Terror” in occupied territories – supporters need “target”

The Nobel Peace Prize winner warned against assuming that a diplomatic compromise with Russia would mean “peace.” Putin’s representatives had established terror against civilians in the occupied territories. “The Russians have deliberately wiped out an active local minority; journalists, mayors, volunteers, clergy, teachers, for example. They are bringing Ukrainian children to Russia to have them raised ‘Russian’.”

The people in these areas live in a grey zone without protection or legal means, the 40-year-old explained the situation in the occupied zones. “To be clear: an occupation does not reduce human suffering, it only makes it invisible,” stressed Matwijtschuk. She warned that a clear goal is necessary: ​​a victory for Ukraine over the aggressor Russia. “We need a common strategy – and we cannot have a strategy with our international partners if we have not defined a common goal,” she said.

Matwijtschuk, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 as chairwoman of the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), also stressed that Ukraine was “very grateful” for the support from Germany. “This helps us to survive.” The CCL has documented, among other things, human rights violations during the suppression of the Euromaidan protests and later Russian war crimes in occupied territories. (fn)