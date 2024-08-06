Nobel Prize Physics Laureate Li Zhengdao Dies

American-Chinese physicist Li Zhengdao has died at the age of 97. This reported Shanghai Jiaotong University.

The scientist died on Sunday, August 4, in San Francisco. In 1957, at the age of 31, he won the Nobel Prize in Physics for disproving the law of conservation of spatial parity for weak interactions. He became the second-youngest scientist to receive this award.

In addition, Li Zhengdao was a laureate of the Albert Einstein Prize and the Galileo Galilei Medal. It is noted that the “father of the atomic bomb” Robert Oppenheimer called the scientist one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists of that time.

Earlier, it became known that pastry chef Roberto Linguanotto had passed away. He is known for creating the classic Italian dessert tiramisu.