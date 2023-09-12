“This reduces inequality and also benefits those who pay more taxes”, says Joseph Stiglitz in a lecture at the STF

Economist Joseph E. Stiglitz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001, said in a lecture on Monday (September 11, 2023) at the STF that Brazil is right in seeking to simplify taxes. He attributed this effort to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The tax reform is under discussion in the Senate after being approved by the Chamber.

Stiglitz is teacher from Columbia University in New York. He said that those who receive dividends should pay taxes “at least equal to those of workers”. The Chamber approved the project in 2021, which is stalled in the Senate – the text approved by deputies taxes dividends at 20%. Income Tax has rates of up to 27.5%.

Stiglitz defended the application of progressive rates, in which people with higher incomes pay more. This is what applies to IR in Brazil. “This reduces inequality and also benefits those who pay more taxes,” said Stiglitz.

The economist criticized the pro-market policies promoted in some developed countries since the 1980s, especially the United Kingdom and the United States: “Neoliberalism has failed. It increased inequality and did not result in greater growth than in other periods”.

“DEMOCRACY UNDER ATTACK”

For Stiglitz, there are threats to democracy in several countries today. He cited the USA, which, in its flight, “they are not doing a good job”.

Among emerging countries, he declared that he considers Brazil and Indonesia to be the largest democracies. “In India, there are restrictions on freedom in the press and academia. Nobody would say Russia and China are democracies”, he stated.

He wants think tank emerging

Asked about Brazil’s candidacy for the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Stiglitz responded that joining the organization does not mean having an active voice among its members. He suggested that Brazil lead the creation of a think tank economic development of emerging countries, without saying whether or not this would be an alternative to joining the OECD.

The economist criticized the OECD for demanding in the past that countries that joined the organization eliminate restrictions on the entry and exit of capital. “When a country joined the OECD, a year later there would be a financial crisis. But I don’t know what that’s like today. The world changed“, he said.

