Dutch scientist Paul Crutzen, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his research on ozone layer depletion by CFCs, died at the age of 87, according to media reports.

The Dutch radio station, “Nederlands Omrop Stetting”, quoted the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, western Germany, where Krutzen worked, that he died in Germany in the presence of his family.

Crutzen won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry together with American researcher Frank Sherwood Rowland and Mexican researcher Mario Molina.

In the 1960s and 1970s, he studied the effect of nitrogen oxides on the ozone layer – and he, along with Molina and Roland, predicted that this layer would be largely eroded by human-developed chlorofluorocarbons.

Then, CFCs were banned from use in refrigerators and air conditioners.

From 1980 to 2000, Crutzon was Director of the Department of Atmospheric Chemistry at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz.

“He was the first to demonstrate how human activities are damaging the ozone layer. This knowledge of the causes of ozone depletion has been the basis for the global ban on ozone-depleting substances – a unique example so far of how it is doing,” Martin Stratmann, president of the Max Planck Institute, praised Crozen. With the Nobel Prize-winning basic research, it can lead directly to a global political decision. ”