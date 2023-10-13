DThe US poet and Nobel Prize winner for literature Louise Glück is dead. The writer died at the age of 80, as a spokeswoman for the US University of Yale, where Glück taught, confirmed on Friday. The author was honored with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2020.

Glück, who was born in New York in 1943, began her lyrical work at the end of the 1960s. Over the course of her long career, she has received numerous awards, including the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for her poetry collection Wild Iris and the 2014 National Book Award for Faithful and Noble Night. The central themes of her poems included childhood and family life, the not always harmonious and sometimes even fatal relationships between parents and siblings.

In 2020, she became the 16th woman in history to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. At the time, the Nobel Committee praised how Glück was inspired by “myths and classical motifs” in her search for the “universally valid.” As an example, it cited the volume of poetry “Averno” published in 2006 – a new description of the ancient Persephone myth, with which Glück dealt with topics such as farewell and return, beauty, nature or the possibilities and impossibilities of love.