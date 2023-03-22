Joseph Stiglitz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2001, stated that the current Brazilian basic interest rate (Selic) is “shocking” and equivalent to a “death penalty”. The economist, who is also a professor at Columbia University, in the United States, said that historically Brazil has adopted high rates that result in a “competitive disadvantage” and that the level of basic interest rates “discourages investments” in the country.

“Your interest rate is shocking indeed. A rate of 13.7%, or real 8%, is the kind of interest rate that will kill any savings. It is impressive that Brazil has survived this, which would be a death penalty. And part of the reason for this is that you have state-owned banks, like the BNDES, which have done a lot with these interest rates, offering funds to productive companies for long-term investments with lower interest rates”, analyzed Stiglitz.

The reflection was made during the seminar “Sustainable Development Strategies for the 21st Century”, held by BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) in partnership with Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations) and with Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo).

For the Nobel Prize, one should not seek an inflation target with high interest rates. He stated that inflation in the world does not come from the pressure of demand, but is directly influenced by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. According to him, the rising interest rates in different countries of the world make the problem worse, because they impede investments.

“The speech of the Nobel Prize Stiglitz brings the main side effects of a high interest rate, mainly in this aspect of economic growth. The main side effect when you have a higher interest rate is it affects growth. However, it has the purpose of combating inflation and this has been the most used monetary policy instrument in Brazil since the beginning of the Real Plan”, defends Joelson Sampaio, professor of economics at FGV EESP.

According to the specialist, it makes sense for Brazil to think about other forms of inflation control, but, for that, it is also necessary to advance in the fiscal issue. “We need to have better fiscal control and balance so that we don’t depend on a very high interest rate that ends up sacrificing economic growth”.

Bolsonaro government

Stiglitz argues that another fact that contributed to the current economic scenario in Brazil was the performance of the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Especially in the last 4 years, (Brazil) has had a president who has not been conducive to economic growth.”

According to the Nobel laureate, growth rates remained depressed under the previous administration, while unemployment and informality remained at high levels, 13% and 40% respectively, with a drop in family income. Hudson Bessa, PhD professor at Faculdade FIPECAFI (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Contabeis, Actuarials e Financeiras) and consultant in the area of ​​investment funds and capital markets, critically evaluates the actions adopted in the last election year.

“In 2022, the Bolsonaro government carried out a spree, not only with successive holes in the spending ceiling, but also with institutional issues, such as precatories, which were rolled forward. In other words, a series of attacks on economic institutions, added to the fiscal spree and inflation related to supply chains, which led to a supply problem during the pandemic, caused the BC to raise interest rates due to the fiscal risk, spending and to contain the demand, since the offer needs some time to return and this return is taking time”, analyzes the professor.

For Bessa, Stiglitz is right and Brazil has a very high real interest rate, but changes need to be made calmly. “It’s time to start lowering, but the government cannot keep pressing because it will seem that the BC has given in to pressure and this needs to be a gradual movement. In addition, without a defined fiscal anchor, the environment of instability is very great.”

growth and development

Analyzing from the perspective of economic development, the professor of Economic Law at Mackenzie’s master’s and doctoral program in political and economic law, Rodrigo Salgado, states that there are other countries, such as Zimbabwe, which have higher nominal interest rates than Brazil’s, but that these are poorer countries with a history of disorganization and economic chaos much greater than that of Brazil.

“It is natural for it (nominal interest rate) to be higher than that of richer countries because a country that is not the final destination of large capital movements, such as the US, England and China, needs to use this type of policy to bring resources. What is shocking is the difference of 13.75% in Brazil to the 3%, 4% that developed countries adopt today”, says the lawyer.

He recalls that the Brazilian problem does not reside only in the high interest rate when compared to developed countries. For Salgado, there is another issue that needs to be analyzed, which is the bank spread.

“I believe that we have an oligopolization of the banking system that makes the situation even worse. As if it weren’t enough for us to have very high interest rates, we still have a very oligopolistic credit market, which leads to absurdly high interest rates for consumers or companies. So, in fact, it is a death sentence for the real economy”, he concludes.

