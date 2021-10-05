“I didn’t expect it, but I knew it was possible for a while and that’s why I kept the phone close because the prizes can be like cherries that, as they say, ‘one leads to another'”. The Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi, who has just received the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021, jokes this way, talking to Adnkronos.

Parisi, in fact, among the other awards obtained in his career, on 22 September he joined the Clarivate Citation Laureates as one of the most cited scholars in the world in scientific publications, thus gaining a sort of ‘nomination’ for Nobel today he was awarded. “I hope this Nobel Prize can help move Italy in the direction of” greater investment in fundamental science, “he added.