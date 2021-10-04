David Julius, almost 66 years old American, and Ardem Patapoutian, 54 year old Lebanese who fled the war when he was a boy

David Julius, an American of nearly 66, and Ardem Patapoutian, a 54-year-old Lebanese who fled the war when he was a boy. They are the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 thanks to their discoveries on temperature and touch receptors.

Julius was born on November 4, 1955 in New York. PhD in 1984 at the University of California at Berkeley, then postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University in New York, in 1989 he was called to the University of California at San Francisco where he currently teaches.

Patapoutian was born in 1967 in Beirut, Lebanon. In his youth he moved from war-torn Beirut to the United States, to Los Angeles, where in 1996 he earned a PhD from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. He was then a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at San Francisco and since 2000 has been in force at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, where he still teaches. Since 2014 he is also a researcher with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.