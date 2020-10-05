170 million people worldwide are infected with hepatitis C: The Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice. Thanks to them, the first hepatitis C drug was developed. Who are the researchers?

This year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine goes to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus. Thanks to the discoveries, the disease can now be cured, the committee said.

M.he two US researchers Harvey Alter and Charles Rice as well as their British colleague Michael Houghton will be honored this year with the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The Karolinska Institute’s Nobel Prize Committee announced on Monday in Stockholm. The prize is endowed with nine million Swedish kronor, which is the equivalent of around 858,000 euros. The solemn award of the Nobel Prize for Medicine is to take place on December 10th, the anniversary of the death of the prize founder Alfred Nobel.

The fundamental work of the three researchers was the prerequisite for developing an effective drug against the hepatitis C virus in the next step. Although the now excellent research successes came in the 1970s, it was still a long time before the first hepatitis C drug was actually available in 2014.

also read

The hepatitis C virus initially causes inflammation of the liver, then usually leads to cirrhosis of the liver and can ultimately even cause liver cancer. Around 400,000 people worldwide still die each year as a result of infection with the hepatitis C virus. The Nobel Prize jury speaks of a “global health problem”, and the three researchers have made a “decisive contribution to the fight against hepatitis C” with their research.

One can, of course, ask why the Nobel Prize jury does not honor the developers of the drugs against hepatitis C available today, but rather the researchers who discovered the virus. Basic researchers recognize in this the message that later successes are only possible if all the necessary basic knowledge is available. But it is probably also true that Alter, Rice and Houghton would not receive the award this year if other scientists had not succeeded in developing an effective therapy for hepatitis C. Finally, many other scientifically and medically exciting viruses were discovered for which there is currently no therapy. There was (so far) no Nobel Prize for these discoveries.

also read

The medical historian Professor Heiner Fangerau from the University Hospital Düsseldorf believes it is likely that the current corona pandemic played a role in the decision on this noble topic. “It is a prize that absolutely fits in with the times,” says Fangerau, who believes he can see a pattern in the award of Nobel Prizes to immunologists. “Also in the late 1950s and late 1960s Nobel prizes were awarded for immunological work, and back then there was the outbreak of the Asian flu and the Hong Kong flu about a decade later.”

Even if such an intention can certainly not be substantiated or imputed to the Nobel Committee, the current Nobel Prize for Medicine could nonetheless give people worldwide courage that today’s basic research on the Sars-CoV-2 virus is the basis for a – this time faster – development of effective drugs and vaccines will be.

As with every Nobel Prize, one can also ask in this case whether the jury has chosen the right winners or whether colleagues with important research contributions on the topic have not been considered.

also read

Since more and more research is done by teams and not by individuals, but a Nobel Prize can be awarded to a maximum of three researchers, there is a fundamental difficulty here. “On the subject of hepatitis C, ten to 15 other researchers could have been awarded a Nobel Prize,” says Professor Detlev Ganten, President of the World Health Summit. But that’s the system.

The selection of this year’s researchers follows a comprehensible logic. Harvey Alter was the first to prove that there must be an as yet unknown virus that can get into a person’s liver via blood transfusions and cause chronic hepatitis there. At this time, the hepatitis A and hepatitis B viruses were already known, with the hepatitis A virus entering the body through contaminated food and drinks and hepatitis B – like hepatitis C – via the bloodstream. For many years medical students learned that there is a mysterious disease called “Hepatitis Non-A-Non-B”.

Michael Houghton then succeeded in using a new method to isolate and characterize the genome of the non-A-non-B virus. Charles M. Rice found the final proof that this virus is the pathogen we are looking for and that it can cause hepatitis on its own. In the triad of these three research projects, the discovery of the hepatitis C virus was achieved.

also read

Last year, two researchers from the United States and a Briton were also awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine: US cell researchers William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and their British colleague Peter Ratcliffe. They had found out how cells measure and adapt to different amounts of oxygen. These findings are important for the development of cancer therapies, among other things.

Since 1901, 219 people have received a Nobel Prize for Medicine, including twelve women. The first Nobel Prize in Medicine went to the German bacteriologist Emil Adolf von Behring for the discovery of a therapy against diphtheria. 25 years ago, Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard was the first German professor to receive this award.