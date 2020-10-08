Nobel Prize Laureate for Literature announced, according to Twitter– event account.

The award went to American poet Louise Gluck, 77 years old. It is noted that the prize was awarded “for her clear poetic voice, which, with its pure beauty, turns individual existence into universal”.

Gluck was born on April 22, 1943 in New York to a family of Jewish immigrants from Austria-Hungary, and currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is a Fellow of the American Philosophical Society, Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, and Associate Professor at Yale University.

Among the most famous works of the poetess are “Firstborn”, “Triumph of Achilles”, “Seven Ages of Life”, “Countryside Life” and “Wild Iris”. For the last book, Gluck was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.