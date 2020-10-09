Nobel Prize Jussi Halla-aho says the Nobel Peace Prize has been politicized: “Trump would have met the conditions best”

The Nobel Prize has become politicized and detached from its original award criteria, writes Jussi Halla-aho (ps) on Twitter.

Basic Finns the President Jussi Halla-ahon considers the Nobel Peace Prize to be politicized and detached from the original award criteria. Halla-aho writes about it on Twitter.

Halla-aho also describes the award as a joke, although he notes that this year’s peace award has gone “thankfully to a relatively correct address”.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this year to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). According to the explanatory memorandum, the organization has, among other things, fought meritoriously against the famine and worked to improve the conditions for peace in conflict areas.

Halla-aho Tweets that the President of the United States Donald Trump would have met the criteria for the award best of those nominated.

“I am referring to successes in the Middle East and good business in Korea.”

“The fact that Thunberg and the BLM were considered serious candidates reflects the problem. Both have mainly incited discord, hatred and confrontation, the latter also burned cities, ”Halla-aho writes.

He refers to a Swedish climate activist To Greta Thunberg and the Black Lives Matter civic movement, which opposes discrimination against blacks.

Also the president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö brought out the Nobel Peace Prize winner on Twitter. He congratulated WFP on his “earned victory”.

“The fight against hunger is one of the most important global goals, and in the middle of a pandemic it is even more important,” Niinistö Tweets.

Prestigious 318 parties, 211 people and 107 organizations were officially nominated for the award. The Nobel Committee will only reveal the number of candidates. The list of candidates will be encrypted for 50 years.

According to media reports, Thunberg, Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement were candidates. Also present were the World Health Organization (WHO), the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, a Saudi women activist Loujain al-Hathloul, a British nature documentary filmmaker David Attenborough and a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi.

Journalists Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists were also among the candidates.