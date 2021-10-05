fromMichelle Brey conclude

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics goes to three researchers who are working on models of the Earth’s climate. A German is also awarded.

Stockholm / Munich – Three climate modelers will receive the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2021. In addition to the Japanese researcher Syukuro Manabe and the Italian Giorgio Paris, the German Klaus Hasselmann was also honored for physical models of the earth’s climate. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday in Sweden.

“Three winners share this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics for their studies of chaotic and seemingly random phenomena. Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the foundation for our knowledge of the earth’s climate and how humanity influences it. ”The 89-year-old Hasselmann had previously headed the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg. Giorgio Parisi will be honored for his revolutionary contribution to the theory of disordered substances and random processes, it said.

The Nobel Prize for Physics this year goes to the German Klaus Hasselmann, among others. (Archive image) © Jj Guillen / dpa

The most important award for physicists this year is endowed with a total of ten million crowns (around 980,000 euros). Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann share half of the prize, the other half goes to Giorgio Parisi.

Nobel Prize 2021: A German also received the award last year

Since it was first awarded in 1901, a total of 215 researchers have received the Nobel Prize in Physics – only four of them are women. In 2020 the German Reinhard Genzel and the US researcher Andrea Ghez received the Nobel Prize in Physics. They had discovered the supermassive black hole in the center of our Milky Way galaxy. In addition, the British Roger Penrose was honored, who recognized that the formation of black holes is a prediction of general relativity.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday. However, the Biontech researchers came away empty-handed. The winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday. The announcements for the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Nobel Peace Prize will follow on Thursday and Friday. The Nobel Prize for Economics, donated by the Swedish Reichsbank, will then be awarded next Monday. (dpa / mbr)