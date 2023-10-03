DThis year’s Nobel Prize in Physics goes to Ferenc Krausz, who researches in Germany, Pierre Agostini in the USA and the Frenchwoman Anne L’Huillier for experiments that gave humanity new instruments for researching processes in atoms and molecules. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this on Tuesday in Stockholm.

Ferenc Krausz conducts research as director at the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics (MPQ) in Garching near Munich and at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. Anne L’Huillier works at Lund University (Sweden) and Pierre Agostini at Ohio State University.

Ultrashort light pulses as a measuring tool

The three researchers have shown a way to generate extremely short light pulses that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or energy changes, the Nobel Committee said. The prizewinners’ contributions have enabled the study of processes that occur so quickly that they could not previously be followed.

Fast-moving events merge into one another in people’s perception – just as a film consisting of still images is perceived as continuous movement, the explanation was. “If we really want to study short events, we need special technology.” In the world of electrons, changes take place in a few tenths of an attosecond, the committee said. “An attosecond is so short that there are as many of them in one second as there have been seconds since the universe was formed.”







The prizewinners’ experiments produced light pulses that are so short that they are measured in attoseconds. They would have shown that these pulses can be used to provide images of processes in atoms and molecules.

This year’s most important award for physicists is worth a total of eleven million crowns (around 950,000 euros). Since it was first awarded in 1901, 4 female and 217 researchers have received the Nobel Prize in Physics – one of them, the American John Bardeen, even twice.









Open



At a glance

:



Nobel Prize winners from 1901 to 2023



On Monday, the Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to the Hungarian-born biochemist Katalin Karikó and the US immunologist Drew Weissman. They had done fundamental work on the development of mRNA vaccines against Corona, as stated in the statement by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Last year, three quantum researchers received the physics prize. According to the academy, the Austrian Anton Zeilinger, the Frenchman Alain Aspect and the American John Clauser have laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology with their experiments, according to the academy. They would have carried out groundbreaking experiments with entangled quantum states, in which two particles behave as a unit – even when they are separate and far from each other.







The winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday. The announcements for the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Nobel Peace Prize will follow on Thursday and Friday. The series ends next Monday with the Nobel Prize in Economics sponsored by the Swedish Reichsbank.

The ceremonial presentation of the awards traditionally takes place on December 10th, the anniversary of the death of the prize founder Alfred Nobel.