The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 will be shared among three researchers for their “innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems”, announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday (5).

Giorgio Parisi of Sapienza University in Rome, Italy, will receive half of the 10 million Swedish Kronor (about R$6.1 million) prize. Syukuro Manabe, from Princeton University (USA), and Klaus Hasselmann, from the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, in Hamburg (Germany), will share the other half of the prize.

“Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann have laid the foundation for our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it. Giorgio Parisi is rewarded for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disorderly and random phenomena,” stated the Royal Academy of Sciences of Sweden in communicated.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology was awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their studies of how the human body perceives heat and touch, which led to the development of pain relievers.

Other 2021 Nobel Prize winners will be announced in the coming days. See the schedule:

Wednesday (6): Chemistry

Thursday (7): Literature

Friday (8): Peace

Monday (11): Economy

