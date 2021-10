“I’m happy, I didn’t expect it, but I knew there could be possibilities”: Giorgio Parisi said in connection with the Stockholm Academy of Sciences. Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics together with Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann “for their studies on chaotic and apparently random phenomena”. An award given to him for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials, of random processes “for the discovery of the interaction between disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scale”.