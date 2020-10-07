Britain’s Roger Penrose, German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced today. The former receives half the prize “for discovering that the formation of black holes is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.” The other two share the other half “for discovering a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has to do with “the darkest secrets in the universe,” summed up Göran Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy. Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts the existence of this type of body, so dense and with so much mass that its force of gravity swallows everything that approaches beyond its event horizon, the point of no return. beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape the push. Despite this, Einstein doubted that such bodies could actually exist.

What is a black hole? We don’t know ”, Ghez explained by phone during the awards ceremony. “And the fact that we do not know what is inside them is part of the intrigue that makes us advance in the task of understanding the physical world,” added the American astronomer, who is the fourth woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics since the creation of the award in 1901, after Marie Curie (1903), Maria Goeppert-Mayer (1963) and Donna Strickland (2018). “I hope this can inspire other women to enter this field,” Ghez added to questions from journalists.

Roger Penrose (Colchester, 1931), a physicist at the University of Oxford, was the first to demonstrate mathematically that black holes are not only possible, but inevitable. When some stars reach the end of their life they explode in and out. The outer layers are thrown away and the inner layers, the scaffolding of the star, collapse in on themselves. If the star has enough mass, this debris will compress into a singularity – a point of infinite density that will attract anything that crosses its event horizon. In 1965 Penrose published an article in which he described this phenomenon as a necessary consequence of Einstein’s general relativity, who had died a decade earlier. Penrose’s article is still considered the greatest contribution to the field of general relativity since Einstein, highlights the Swedish academy.

In the late 1990s, Ghez (New York, 1965) and Genzel (Germany, 1952) discovered a huge black hole hidden in our own neighborhood within the universe. Ghez’s team used the powerful optical telescopes of the Mauna Kea astronomical observatories (Hawaii) and Genzel’s those of the European Southern Observatory (Chile) to study for years the movement of the stars in the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. . Both teams showed that the speed of movement of the stars could only be due to the force of gravity of a large compact mass invisible to optical telescopes: the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A *.

“The calculations indicated that this body has a mass of four million suns concentrated in a space only slightly greater than that of our Solar System”, explains Rainer Schoedel, researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia and collaborator of both Nobel. Genzel was his thesis supervisor and together with him he published the first orbit of a star around this black hole in a seminal study in Nature in 2002. In addition, Schoedel has been collaborating with Ghez for 10 years. “Now we know that most galaxies like ours have such a black hole at their center, but we ignore its role. We do not know if they are cause or effect of the existence of galaxies. If Sagitarius A * disappeared or we removed it, nothing would happen, our galaxy would still be there ”, he highlights.

The teams of the two winners continue to study the orbits of the stars around the black hole of the Milky Way with increasing resolution. The objective is to know if everything behaves according to Einstein’s general theory of relativity or if there is any deviation, which would be a historical discovery that would well deserve another Nobel. “The problem is that we do not know how to reconcile gravitational physics and quantum physics, but it is very likely that the meeting point between the two is inside a black hole”, Schoedel highlights.

This year the endowment of these prizes has risen to 10 million Swedish crowns, about 950,000 euros, due to the good financial situation of the Nobel Foundation created in 1900 at the posthumous wish of the Swedish magnate Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite.

Last year Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz and James Peebles received the award. The first two were responsible for the discovery of the first planets outside the solar system. The third is one of the fathers of the cosmological theories that explain how the universe arose and what its evolution has been. In its announcement from Stockholm, the Swedish academy justifies its award for the contributions of the winners to human knowledge about the evolution of the cosmos and the place that the Earth occupies in it.