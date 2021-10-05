Syukuro Manabe (1931), Klaus Hasselmann (1931) and Georgio Parisi (1948) receive the Nobel Prize in Physics for their research into complex systems such as the climate. The Nobel Committee announced this on Tuesday morning.

It is the first time that the physics prize has been awarded to climate research. In 2018, American William Nordhaus won the Nobel Prize in Economics for the way in which he made macroeconomic analyzes room for the effects of climate change. The 2007 Peace Prize went to Al Gore and the IPCC for their efforts to raise political awareness of the climate problem.

Nobel Committee member and professor of theoretical physics Thors Hans Hansson emphatically called it a shared prize, with a “common theme: how disorder and fluctuation can together lead to something we can understand and predict.”

Manabe’s work laid the foundation for current climate models. In the 1960s he showed how an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere can lead to a rise in temperature on the earth’s surface. Manabe was one of the first researchers to take into account the interaction between solar radiation and air movement in the atmosphere in his climate models. In Manabe’s early days, computers were many times slower than today’s, but in his relatively simple model, he got all the most important data right.

Also read: Why the earth is warming, the basics



Klaus Hasselmann built on that and built a model that integrates weather and climate. A key question in his work is how the weather can be so variable from day to day and hour to hour, while the climate remains stable. Hasselman made a link between weather phenomena and Brownian movement, the chaotic movement of molecules. Hasselman developed new methods to distinguish between natural and human climate influences. These methods have been used to prove that the increasing temperature is due to human CO 2 emissions.

spinning glass

Parisi discovered patterns in disordered complex materials. In 1979 he worked on ‘spinglas’, a super-cold alloy of copper and iron with special magnetic properties. The molecular magnetic elements move purely by chance, and are not connected with each other as in an ordinary magnet. Parisi discovered a hidden structure in the apparently chaotic way the magnetic fields of the iron atoms orient themselves. This ‘stochastic statistic’ resembles the atmosphere and climate in its complexity. The Earth’s climate system is so complex that it consists of an almost infinite interaction between elements that operate on diverse timescales and geographical effect, from raindrops to ocean currents. Parisi studied all kinds of other phenomena in which random processes play a decisive role, such as the periodically recurring ice ages, or the patterns in starling clouds.

Hasselmann has mainly worked in Germany, Manabe went to the US after his PhD in Tokyo in 1958, Parisi worked in France and the US in the 1970s and returned to Italy in 1981.

The amount of money associated with the Nobel Prize this year has been set at 10 million Swedish kronor, approximately 986,000 euros. Manabe and Hasselman share half the price. Parisi gets the other half.