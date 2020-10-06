Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were awarded Tuesday for their work on “the darkest mystery in the universe”, according to the Nobel committee.

Black holes have revealed some of their secrets thanks to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. Respectively British, German and American, the three scientists received the prestigious Nobel Prize on Tuesday 6 October for their work.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2020 #NobelPrize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. pic.twitter.com/MipWwFtMjz – The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2020

Roger Penrose won the famous award for discovering “that the formation of a black hole is a strong prediction of general relativity theory“, while Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez were awarded for”the discovery of a compact supermassive object in the center of our galaxy“, explained the Nobel jury when announcing the prize in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Findings from this year’s laureates have opened new horizons for the study of compact and super-massive objects“said David Haviland, chairman of the Nobel committee.