Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman

The winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 have been announced. This was reported in the official account of the Nobel Committee of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The awards were awarded to Hungarian Katalin Kariko and American Drew Weissman. Scientists received the award for research and development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 based on discoveries in the field of modification of nucleic acids. In their report, the authors note that the technology “was critical during the pandemic that began in early 2020.” They also added that the innovative discoveries of the awarded specialists changed existing ideas about the interaction of mRNA with the human immune system. Well-known vaccines based on the mRNA platform include Pfizer and Moderna.

The award amount will be 11 million Swedish kronor (about a million dollars).

Last year, Svante Pääbo won the prize in physiology or medicine for his study of the genome of extinct hominins and human evolution. The researcher was able to sequence the Neanderthal genome for the first time, and also discovered a new species of extinct people – Denisovan man.